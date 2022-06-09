A recent edition of the Chronicle quoted Texas governor’s saying, “Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday. Anyone who shoots his grandmother in the face has to have evil in his heart. But it is far more evil for someone to gun down little kids.” It is even far more evil for responsible adults to continue to be enablers of anyone’s gunning down little kids. And that is what Gov. Abbot, the Texas Legislature, and federal politicians such as Ted Cruz are — enablers. They want young men to be able to purchase the weapons with which they can massacre children in seconds, even dropping the age limit to 18 in time for the shooter’s 18th birthday.
It is hard for me to see what they gain by enabling the terrifying and murdering of little children, but there must be some gain for them. Could it be increased dollars from gun manufacturers? That seems too cold to contemplate, but they do everything they can to make such massacres of terrified little children whose bodies are literally torn apart possible and even likely.
It will be revelatory and instructive to see if the Texas Legislature or Congress show even a fraction of the concern for the children of our schools again being massacred that they claim to feel for fetuses or if they will simply continue to be owned by the gun culture of the United States, the only developed nation in which such cruelty is condoned.
Not showing such concern, they have no right to speak of themselves as pro-life, for they are pro-death. If they are not willing to do whatever they can to prevent further massacres, it becomes clear that their words of concern about saving “babies” from abortion are lies, since they are not willing to save babies from being shot.
