Tim Sheehy seems to be a good man for a short-time Montanan, but he's no Jon Tester. Jon Tester is a knowledgeable Montanan who has worked for Vets his entire 16 year Senate career. He meets with voters face-to-face, not the impossible phone conferences of Daines and Rosendale. He is an established senior senator and his opinion is frequently sought by the news media. He gives more help and power to Montana and balance to a system that has slipped too far off base.
Most of my years in Montana we were a politically balanced purple state. I voted Republican, but support Mansfield who was a power in the Senate and a boon to our les populated state. As I aged the Democrats seemed more caring for the poor and disenfranchised while Republicans catered to super wealthy while abandoning the best elements of conservatism which are retaining the best of the past and being open to change. They are more reactionary and in Montana have abolished women's control of their health, interfered while ignorant in areas such as medicine and LGBTQ+ concerns, want control over the judicial system, change an acknowledged excellent constitution and become an autocracy. I supported Bob Brown when I returned to Montana. I was gone when Racicot was governor, a good conservative, recently kicked out of the Republican Party. What blows my mind is those who still support Trump if they watched the Jan. 6 insurrection on TV. Trump cheered the mob on, and was OK with hanging Pence if he didn't do what was "right."
We are long overdue for a politically balanced Montana.
Jerrold E. Johnson
Bozeman
