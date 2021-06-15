I was disturbed to see that the city is proposing to allocate an additional $1 million USD to the Bozeman Police Department (BPD). Looking at the 2021 Bozeman City Budget, the BPD already comprise the largest expenditure for the city, taking up 27% of their budget plus an additional 5% on police pensions. When compared with the kinds of services that render policing less necessary, such as economic development, which is currently a low 1% of the budget, I find this a major failing in the city’s vision for the future and safety of our community.
As a diversity of research extending back to the 1960s demonstrates, police do not make communities safer because they are not a preventative measure for crime. Instead, they operate as a means for dealing disproportionately with vulnerable groups in our society that no other organization or individual is willing to care for, such as houseless people, those living in situations of domestic violence, people with disabilities, and those struggling with addiction. If we continue to invest disproportionate sums into a force that act as the self-described ‘garbagemen’ of society, we will be left with a never-ending cycle of investing in incarceration and surveillance rather than in community development, education, health care, and other services that are proven to lower rates of crime and to improve quality of life. Speaking from personal experience, the BPD are not who we should look to in order to address the most pressing threats to our community, such as sexual violence and poverty.
Before following the past three decades of dumping money and militarization into a police force that has little oversight by civilians, we need to accept the fact that the more we invest in imprisonment over development, the less free we all become.