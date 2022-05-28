We all have choices to vote "for" a candidate, or to vote "against" a candidate. I choose to vote "for" Cora Neumann, not against her as Ms Tranel is asking us to do. Monica is probably a very nice person and a competent attorney but she is asking us to focus on the wrong reasons to vote against the most electable candidate in the race against Ryan Zinke. That’s no platform for electability. Negativism only adds fuel to the fire of political mayhem engulfing the country. There will be plenty of time in the general election to vote vigorously against the dishonored Ryan Zinke, and for the Democrat Cora Neumann.
I am voting "for" Cora because she has delivered for Montana and the West in so many ways for so long and in so many ways. It wasn’t her job to do so, like it was Ms. Tranel’s, but rather Cora’s commitment, selflessness and ability to deliver for Montanans where it matters, for example:
Cora brought supplies and care to Montana tribes during COVID-19.
She worked with rural health care leaders and Governors Bullock and Gianforte's Covid Task Forces.
And Cora worked with diverse grassroots groups to save Bears Ears National Monument from Ryan Zinke's delisting in favor of oil and gas leases.
These results and her positions on others are reasons to vote "for" Cora. Please join me in electing the best nominee for the general election and Montana’s future.
