Folks, I know we’re all busy fighting Biden and vaccines and Trump and local development. But can we talk for a moment about dog poop?

The amount on our trails and sidewalks and melting out of snowbanks is disgusting. If you own a dog, pick up its poop. If you’re running and your dog is lagging, look behind you.

It’s simple, and it’s your duty.

We’ve become a nation of whiners, where everyone has rights but no one has responsibilities. Your dog’s poop is your responsibility. Don’t make others deal with it.

Douglas Fischer 

Bozeman

