Did you know that an average of 40,000 pounds of plastics are being dumped into our own Gallatin Valley Logan Landfill each month? Are you aware of the horrendous problem of the proliferation of single use plastics such as plastic shopping bags, plastic straws, and plastic bottles?Plastic material is so durable that it lasts for hundreds of years fragmenting into tinier and tinier pieces instead of biodegrading. These pieces (microplastics) are present everywhere researchers have looked: in dust, rain, drinking water, soil, plants, animals, and in the human body. Plastics are made with thousands of chemicals which leach poisons at every phase of their life cycle including the process of recycling. Plastic fragments have been observed in human organs: blood, breast milk, the placenta, and in newborn babies. These toxic particles are wrecking havoc in our bodies in various harmful ways. But this problem really is solvable. We can reject plastic shopping bags in favor of reusable cloth bags, reject products encased in plastic when the same product is packaged in cardboard or comes in an aluminum can, go back to using sturdy glass baby bottles and seek out alternatives to plastic containers and toys that are plastic free! Hot weather world wide, could it be because our Earth is being wrapped in poisonous microparticles? As they say it takes a village. Will our "village " take on the responsibility of eliminating single use plastics?
Terry Quatraro
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.