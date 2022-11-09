I have written before to make clear my family’s strong opposition to the Mile Creek RV park, and I am doing so again. We area a multi-generational family who have been enjoying the Madison Valley since 1991 and own a home on Madison River Ranch across from the the Three Dollar Bridge. This home is our safe heaven and my sons and grand children have grown up fishing the Madison, and enjoying the beauty of this valley, its lakes and mountains. We hike and enjoy everything this wild country has to offer, but we do it sustainably and would hope the county would favor only sustainable growth. So much of Montana has been overcome with developers, and commercial interests from other parts of the country. We cherish this area, and wish to vehemently oppose this proposed RV park.
There are so many reasons for being against this RV park, not the least is the damage to an already fragile infrastructure. The reasons have been already outlined over and over, but for the sake of repetition:
Potential loss to Madison County through big game hunting related jobs, transportation, food, beverage, lodging, equipment purchases, local store/services, license, and guide fees. Annual estimates from 2016 are $15 million from elk hunting, $7 million from deer hunters and $670,000 from antelope hunters.
Hundreds more people on access roads and trails, at Cliff and Wade lakes, Antelope Basin and Mile Creek Trail.
Even more crowding along the Madison River, the RV park could add hundreds daily.
Hundreds more people on access roads and trails, at Cliff and Wade lakes, Antelope Basin and Mile Creek Trail.
I could go on and on, but in essence Montana has to think about the future, and realize it is no longer the last best place!
Pilar Kimbrell
Cameron
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.