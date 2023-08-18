Let the news come to you

Let me get this straight.

Global temperatures are setting all-time record highs. Wild fires are raging across the globe. Here in the Western US, water is becoming a scarcity item. At the same time, critical wildlife habitat and whole ecosystems worldwide, including our own Greater Yellowstone, are shrinking in size and vitality. Meanwhile, in the human world, workers continue to fall behind in a jumped-up investor-friendly economy. Workers find little to no affordable housing in Bozeman while our city’s very existence depends on their labors.

In the midst of all this, the Chronicle recently reported on re-development plans for what remains of the old hospital in downtown Bozeman. The developer of the residential re-use project described his intentions for this iconic building in these words: “The idea is more for a short-term buyer who may be in Bozeman a few weeks a year and then the remaining time they place their home into the hotel inventory and generate revenues.”

