Global temperatures are setting all-time record highs. Wild fires are raging across the globe. Here in the Western US, water is becoming a scarcity item. At the same time, critical wildlife habitat and whole ecosystems worldwide, including our own Greater Yellowstone, are shrinking in size and vitality. Meanwhile, in the human world, workers continue to fall behind in a jumped-up investor-friendly economy. Workers find little to no affordable housing in Bozeman while our city’s very existence depends on their labors.
In the midst of all this, the Chronicle recently reported on re-development plans for what remains of the old hospital in downtown Bozeman. The developer of the residential re-use project described his intentions for this iconic building in these words: “The idea is more for a short-term buyer who may be in Bozeman a few weeks a year and then the remaining time they place their home into the hotel inventory and generate revenues.”
His statement aptly describes the source of our dire circumstances outlined above. Instead of providing much needed affordable residences, his idea is to turn the old hospital into play spaces for the uber wealthy. In his plan, elites can touch-down in Bozeman for pleasure-seeking sleep-overs at the old hospital. When they’re not in Bozeman, they flip their recreational “homes” (his, not my, wild misnomer) into the hotel market, extracting money from rents.
This plan encapsulates all that is wrong with garish over-consumption. Instead of housing for regular people, it provides recreation and investment income for elites. It encourages over-consumption and waste. This plan occupies the eye of the global warming hurricane and disrespect for regular people. We need city leaders to stop it before it happens. We need leaders to will say No to over-consumption and Yes to a sustainable future.
Steve Kirchhoff
Bozeman
