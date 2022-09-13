American philanthropy grants nearly $500 billion a year to charities working on education, health, poverty, hunger, and homelessness. We know a stable home life is foundational to a successful life. Then, why isn't philanthropy building housing for the homeless, working poor, and, in communities like the Montana boom towns, for teachers, first responders, and public employees? The most successful public housing project in history is the Fuggerei in Augsburg, Germany. Jacob Fugger built the housing to last centuries in 1516. Today, people still rent the units for less than $1 euro/year and the promise to pray for old Jacob's soul.
So, what's to keep foundations from doing the same thing here? A Google search suggests just a handful of Yellowstone Club residents are collectively worth more than a trillion dollars. We can debate zoning, building regulations, ever increasing millage rates, and soak the rich tax schemes, or we could begin appealing to the hearts and souls of potential Jacob Fuggers in our midst.
We keep spending money on the symptoms and collateral damage of an affordable housing desert, but not on the cause. Focus philanthropists on housing, and the rest will follow or be more easily overcome.
Rob Sisson
Bozeman
