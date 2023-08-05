Something needs to be done to rein in the nearly unchecked power Pharmacy Benefit Managers have over the prescription drug marketplace and how these groups can dictate exactly when and where patients can access the vital medications they need.
As the mother of children with complex chronic care needs, I spend a ridiculous amount of time trying to navigate coverage of their medications and medical supplies. My son recently went through a lapse in coverage while our PBM “reconsidered” one of his injectable medications. It shouldn’t be this hard to access the doctor-prescribed treatments he needs to live a healthier life. As I get older, it only makes me worry about my children’s future and who will fight for their needs.
It’s shocking that PBMs control 80% of the prescriptions drugs available today, but operate with such little accountability that they get away with using a variety of internal policies and business practices that reduce access while driving up costs for patients, especially when it comes to out-of-pocket expenses on prescription drugs. It is well past time for Congress to do something about this.
Fortunately, bipartisan legislation has been introduced by Senator Tester that would reform the harmful PBM practices that undermine access and increase costs. The DRUG Act would bring greater accountability to PBMs while protecting patients from paying more than they should for the critical treatments they need. The Senate should pass this bill quickly and the House should follow their lead.
Julie Hill
Three Forks
