The anger I’m seeing over Matt Kelley’s statement that COVID safety measures will remain in effect locally are disheartening, to say the least. Is personal responsibility a thing of the past?
People who oppose public safety measures like to claim that they are, in fact, on the side of personal responsibility. But the truth is, “don’t tell me what to do” is adolescent thinking. Grownups know that personal responsibility involves a lot more than doing whatever you want.
Yes, this is a free country. You are free to drink or smoke yourself to death if you want (by doing so you will probably become a drain on our health care system and make our insurance costs go up, but that’s a different letter for a different day). But you’re not free to drink and drive. You’re not free to smoke in confined places with people who don’t want to inhale your smoke. These laws exist for a reason.
Maybe you’re not worried about COVID. Maybe you believe the misinformation about it being “just the flu.” Maybe taking your chances is worth it to hang out at bars and go maskless. But these choices effect other people. The elderly, people of color, and low-income frontline workers are much more likely to die of COVID than other groups. You may think you have nothing to fear from this disease, but other people do.
Personal responsibility doesn’t mean you do what’s good for you. It means you accept that it’s also your responsibly to keep others safe. As a parent, I have prioritized a simple concept with my kids as I’ve taught them to be functioning members of civilized society: it’s not all about you. They get it. I don’t understand why so many grownups still don’t.
