We all know that Bozeman has been a very popular destination lately. Why not? Bozeman offers the recreational, financial, and Western needs that many covet.
It also boasts all the safety and security that an omnipresent, valley-presiding, snow-capped mountain in Montana boasts. Ever-reminding all invested, admiring on-lookers that this is your community.
Come one, come all! From your urban perches and your pandemic-shocked shelters, be a part of a community! If you can afford it.
My wife and I, dwellers of Bozeman for many years, once a part of that community, whose mantras rang diverse, opportunistic, inclusive, peaceful, and fun.
But now, armed with our new marriage, our approximate combined income of $80,000, and our ambition, we do not fit the prerequisites of this community anymore. We pay our bills, taxes, and donate to local nonprofits. We also have cats.
No renters trust cats, but if we had two kids no problem? I guarantee juvenile humans do way more damage than our cats. It's not like we aren't signing a lease liable for all damage or anything.
In a choking real-estate market where rent is more per month than a 30-year mortgage payment on a $600,000 house, people who rely on rentals are being forced out of Bozeman. Where we've built our careers.
So, maybe it was our fault for not buying into the status quo of America's financial agenda. It's our fault we negotiated a typical life's struggles successfully but now we are vile, "unscorable," and oblivious to all these prerequisites within our own town. We used to think that if you had virtue, a good attitude, and a decent paycheck you could live comfortably in a place you love.
Nevermind. Our fault. We're not fortunate enough to be in the club.
Sarah and Carl Nowakowski
Bozeman