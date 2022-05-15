On May 14, we celebrate World Migratory Bird Day. Who isn’t excited to welcome back our nesting birds? This is also the time of year when I hear people complain about our native black-billed magpies because they eat baby birds. Indeed, magpies are omnivores and do eat some baby birds. Did you know that hawks, owls, weasels, squirrels, mice, snakes, and more also eat baby birds? This is all part of nature’s food web — animals like songbirds and mice have high reproductive rates, and the fruits of that reproduction provide food for a host of other animals. A healthy balance is reached among our native species.
You may also be unaware that we have lost almost 30% of our birds since 1970 (3billionbirds.org). Our bird populations are in crisis. As a professional bird biologist, I can promise you that magpies and other native predators are not one of the reasons for these declines. By far the largest causes are habitat loss/degradation, pesticides, cats and other invasive species, and bird collisions with windows, towers/turbines, and power lines — things we humans are responsible for, and can do something about.
So, as we head into summer, I encourage folks to lighten up on our magpies and instead take a look around your home and see what threats you yourself pose for our local birds, and what you might do to help. Providing habitat by planting bird-friendly landscaping is a great start. Be sure to follow up by keeping your cats indoors, and protecting your windows from bird strikes. Go easy on pesticides — the birds need insects to feed their babies. Our local Sacajawea Audubon Society has great web resources for bird-friendly landscaping, bird-safe windows, and keeping cats happy indoors. Check it out — and give the magpies a break.
