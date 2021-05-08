If there is one thing that I believe in, it is encouraging the use of renewable energy.
Renewable energy has expanded and developed tremendously in the past decade, especially solar energy. This makes it an excellent time to buy and install your own personal solar panels. Solar energy is a great way to produce your own electricity and reduce your monthly power bill to almost nothing. And I think we need to do more to encourage the use of solar energy.
Although solar energy is expensive at first it can save you a lot of money in the long run. Depending on what solar panels you use, one person can save about $20,000 after owning solar panels for 20 years. Not to mention they also add a lot of value to your home if you plan on selling it.
Not only do solar cells save you money in the long run they are also very easy to maintain. Solar panels have no moving parts which means they require little to no maintenance. The only maintenance required for solar panels here in Montana is brushing the snow off of them after a heavy snowfall.
Solar panels are a very effective way to produce your own energy, reduce your carbon footprint, and save money. I just ask you, the people of Bozeman, to consider investing in a set of solar panels.