Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night will keep us from occasionally delivering the mail. New motto of the Bozeman Post Office.
Another non-functioning branch of our government will soon be bringing you the Inflation Reduction Act. Apparently this will decrease inflation by increasing environmental spending and increasing taxes. Along with a nod to the Federal Reserve to continue increasing interest rates, we should soon find ourselves in a recession which will surely decrease inflation. Inflation is the not so hidden tax, citizens pay for the mismanagement of the monetary supply by our government.
In another act surely meant to buy votes, the president wants to cancel some student debt. Somehow this does not jibe with decreasing inflation. Initial estimates show this debt forgiveness will increase debt by about $400 million. How does this cure inflation? Possibly the recipients of loan forgiveness will find there is a tax bill due after student debt is abolished. The IRS generally considers loan forgiveness as a taxable event. Maybe to buy a few more votes the president will cancel that debt too. I believe Econ 101 doesn't allow the debt cancellation to be classified as an anti-inflationary measure.
What a horrible and cynical act this is! It penalizes everyone who never went to college and everyone who went to college and paid their full, fair share. What a lesson — overspend and the invisible hand of government will save you. Take worthless courses, don’t attend classes — no worries you are not responsible, Uncle Sam is by your side. The tragedy is the real world does not work like this. This poor example will haunt many people later in life. You must learn to take responsibility for your actions both for good and ill.
There is legal action to prevent this miscarriage. Let’s hope it's successful.
Mike Zell
Bozeman
