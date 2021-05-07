The April 26 Bozeman Code Audit: To Create and Preserve Housing meeting with the Planning Board, Zoning Commission and consultant Don Elliot of Clarion Associates assured me that the committee members had a thorough grasp of the challenges of providing and preserving affordable housing in Bozeman. Many of the concerns expressed echoed my own and those of most of Bozeman’s residents.
There was, however, one very disconcerting note voiced by Commissioner Madgic that I still can’t shake. The only question she asked, referring to housing in the “older part of town,” was what strategies did Mr. Clarion have for dealing with resistance?
Resistance? Are the people who live in the older part of town obstacles or adversaries to your plans, commissioner? It is in the older part of town that four trailer parks have been razed displacing people in roughly 215 mobile units, replaced with luxury, unaffordable condos. The Lovelace Building sold for cash in 2019. Some 40 of Bozeman’s lowest income residents were evicted to make room for four luxury condos. Add to that the multitude of small houses altered into million dollar homes in the older part of town.
As homeowners and renters, we are not obstacles. We are stakeholders. The memorandum accompanying the agenda for this meeting includes, “Analysis and retooling of the complex policies and technical requirements of affordable home development and preservation will be improved by accessing the ideas and concerns of the people who have expertise in our community as developers, service providers, builders, investors, renters and homeowners, employers, lenders, realtors, and the City's citizen advisory board members involved with land use policy and housing affordability.”
The resistant voices you hear are from stakeholders deeply concerned about the extinction of affordable housing in the older part of town. Where else does preservation apply?