Gallatin County and all of Montana is in need of funding to offset and repair wildlife habitat. Increasing tourism has taken a toll on our environment. Fortunately, there may be something we can all do to help — if we act now.

On June 14, 2022, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act. It must now pass the Senate.

This legislation will dedicate $1.4 billion annually to proactive, locally-led efforts to recover thousands of at-risk wildlife species, while creating jobs and prioritizing the outdoor recreation economy at a time when our country and planet are facing a biodiversity crisis. This will increase federal funding for outdoor activities in Montana by several times. 

