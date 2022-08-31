Gallatin County and all of Montana is in need of funding to offset and repair wildlife habitat. Increasing tourism has taken a toll on our environment. Fortunately, there may be something we can all do to help — if we act now.
On June 14, 2022, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act. It must now pass the Senate.
This legislation will dedicate $1.4 billion annually to proactive, locally-led efforts to recover thousands of at-risk wildlife species, while creating jobs and prioritizing the outdoor recreation economy at a time when our country and planet are facing a biodiversity crisis. This will increase federal funding for outdoor activities in Montana by several times.
This piece of historic wildlife legislation will support collaborative efforts in every state, territory, and tribal nation to restore habitat and prevent extinction. State fish and wildlife agencies will be at the helm of working toward restoration efforts. Local government and nonprofit organizations are also eligible to apply for funding. Every year about 6,000 bills are proposed in Congress, less than 200 pass, mostly because they do not get out of various committees.
Please contact Sen. Daines, one of our Montana representatives in the Senate; easily done on his web site. Also from Montana, Sen. Jon Tester is already a co-sponsor of the bill (there are 42 co-sponsors in the Senate, 16 Republican, 25 Democrat, 1 Independent). The issue is getting this bill to a vote.
Richard Schwalbe
Big Sky
