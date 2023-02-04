Affordable housing is an important issue here in Montana, particularly Bozeman and Gallatin County. I've learned one of the ways we can all address the issue is by registering your vehicle or vehicles in Montana; doing so annually. Further, keep them updated annually. or purchase a permanent sticker.
Did you know that exactly 5% of your car property tax stays in Bozeman/Gallatin County? The Department of Revenue allocates the remaining 95% to other state agency budgets.
However, the 5% returned to each county is earmarked specifically for road maintenance. So, consider that if you like having the roads plowed, potholes repaired and other road maintenance projects. Then, simply register your car(s) in Montana and keep it updated.
By doing so it alleviates other budgets, such as affordable housing and education from being raided in order to pay for road maintenance services. As the saying goes, “don't rob Peter to pay Paul.”
Currently, Bozeman city commissioners are in a conundrum as to whether to widen Kagy. They plan on hiring another consultant to figure it out as well as determine how to pay for it.
However, if everyone paid their fair share to utilize our roads we'd have a well funded budget for road improvements and maintenance, while not having to search for dollars elsewhere.
Perhaps employers, car dealers, property management and mortgage lenders can help to ensure citizens are registering their vehicles by asking for valid car registration receipts.
Remember, you get what you pay for.
Good, clean, safe roads are a must for all citizens.
Paying your fair share is expected of citizens living in the community.
Working to alleviate rising housing costs and rentals should be a priority for our community.
Montana law requires that you register your car, pay the tax, get the sticker annually.
Dulaney Collins
Bozeman
