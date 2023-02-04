Let the news come to you

Affordable housing is an important issue here in Montana, particularly Bozeman and Gallatin County. I've learned one of the ways we can all address the issue is by registering your vehicle or vehicles in Montana; doing so annually. Further, keep them updated annually. or purchase a permanent sticker.

Did you know that exactly 5% of your car property tax stays in Bozeman/Gallatin County? The Department of Revenue allocates the remaining 95% to other state agency budgets.

However, the 5% returned to each county is earmarked specifically for road maintenance. So, consider that if you like having the roads plowed, potholes repaired and other road maintenance projects. Then, simply register your car(s) in Montana and keep it updated.

