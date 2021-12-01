Letter to the editor: Patriots don't resort to violence to solve problems Doug Mavor Dec 1, 2021 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It surprises me how many people today think they are patriots, when in fact, they are the opposite. Show me where in the U.S. Constitution it says a true patriot should choose a path of violence and storm the Capitol as a first resort to a political problem.The authors of our Constitution knew that a democratic nation would always have problems and strong arguments. To keep the nation from falling apart every time there was a big conflict, they created a three-part government (president, Congress and Supreme Court) with resilience to handle any issue. If any branch of government got out of balance or had a serious conflict (like a contested election), the authors made it the constitutional duty of the other two branches of government to resolve the issue. And they understood it is the duty of all patriots and oath keepers to support this process. If you have a problem with the 2020 presidential election, it is your right and your constitutional duty to go to either the Congress or the Supreme Court, to present your factual evidence and to seek resolution. This is what patriots do. If, however, you are too enraged, too lazy or too brainwashed by media pundits to support the constitution’s methods for resolving conflict, you can form lynch mobs and storm the Capitol. That is what traitors do. Doug MavorBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patriot Capitol Politics Public And Administrative Law Constitution Duty Mob Branch Nation Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Building in a floodplain dangerous, unnecessary Posted: 40 minutes ago. Editorial: A flash of bipartisanship from Daines Posted: 40 minutes ago. Gallatin County Commission backs Headwaters Legacy Act Posted: 5:30 p.m. Editorial: Watch the impacts of ADU changes closely Posted: Nov. 30, 2021 Letter to the editor: How long before Daines, Rosendale claim credit for infrastructure package? Posted: Nov. 30, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you travel for Thanksgiving? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back