I wonder if Elsie Arntzen and Austin Knudsen know who Desmond Tutu and E.O. Wilson are?

Oh well, in any case I hope that the recent passing of these two giant and gentle men inspires parents and teachers and others to learn and teach more to children across Montana about them, and their fascination with theology, biology, diversity.

Maybe if we help kids to ask, “what is a Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” and what is “Biophilia,” grownups and kids alike will pause for thoughtful queries.

Becky Weed

Belgrade

