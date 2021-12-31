Letter to the editor: Passing of giants should inspire learning, teaching Becky Weed Dec 31, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I wonder if Elsie Arntzen and Austin Knudsen know who Desmond Tutu and E.O. Wilson are?Oh well, in any case I hope that the recent passing of these two giant and gentle men inspires parents and teachers and others to learn and teach more to children across Montana about them, and their fascination with theology, biology, diversity. Maybe if we help kids to ask, “what is a Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” and what is “Biophilia,” grownups and kids alike will pause for thoughtful queries. Becky WeedBelgrade Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Passing Kid Teacher Learning Parents Austin Knudsen Fascination Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Lucky to have such caring and generous organizations in valley Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Library a great public resource for the community Posted: Dec. 30, 2021 Letter to the editor: Open space money should go toward parks projects Posted: Dec. 29, 2021 Letter to the editor: Be more courteous of your neighbors, their pets Posted: Dec. 28, 2021 Letter to the editor: Welcome refugees to Montana, don't bar the door Posted: Dec. 26, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will 2022 be better than 2021? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back