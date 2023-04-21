Let the news come to you

Education is an investment in our youth, and an investment worth making. That is why the Monforton School District bond needs to pass. The district has seen a 10% increase in student enrollment annually, and we are again bursting at the seams.

With 680 students in grades K-8, classrooms are full and teachers are reaching maximum class sizes. This bond will allow the district to build a new grades 3-5 building on the existing campus.

I am the Monforton Middle School band and choir teacher. I have experienced the challenges associated with our district's rapid growth. We don’t have the space for these kids. The middle school is going to be short one instructional classroom for the upcoming school year, and two classrooms the following year. Teachers are taking on more sections of classes, packed with more and more students. It’s unsustainable.

