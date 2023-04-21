Education is an investment in our youth, and an investment worth making. That is why the Monforton School District bond needs to pass. The district has seen a 10% increase in student enrollment annually, and we are again bursting at the seams.
With 680 students in grades K-8, classrooms are full and teachers are reaching maximum class sizes. This bond will allow the district to build a new grades 3-5 building on the existing campus.
I am the Monforton Middle School band and choir teacher. I have experienced the challenges associated with our district's rapid growth. We don’t have the space for these kids. The middle school is going to be short one instructional classroom for the upcoming school year, and two classrooms the following year. Teachers are taking on more sections of classes, packed with more and more students. It’s unsustainable.
This bond is in the best interests of our students for the long term, and is fiscally responsible. The district has been seeking additional land for several years, with deals falling through during the public process. The school board has been hard at work trying to plan for the future, however purchasing additional land is not financially feasible in the current market. The district has assessed how to more effectively use the land we already have. By passing this bond proposal, our “small school” campus can be maintained while providing adequate instructional space for student learning.
As construction costs continue to rise, the time to act is now. With this proposal, Monforton will be able to accommodate the rapid growth for 15+ years before additional space will be needed. This bond is not a bandaid, but a long-term solution.
Please vote to support the Monforton School District Bond and invest in Monforton’s students.
Joseph Quinones
Belgrade
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.