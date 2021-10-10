Support Local Journalism


A recent front page of  Chronicle included an article on a $6.7 million bond to relocate a fire station off South 19th Street to a new facility. Fair enough, police, fire and schools need money to grow. My question is since this new facility is needed because of growth in housing and business, why isn’t the cost being passed on to the developers of the new growth? They’re making millions while the service infrastructure is being passed to all taxpayers.

In other high growth states the cost of new services are meted out as a special assessment district where the new homes and business are being built. Land that’s not built on but will be in the future will reimburse the city as they are developed.  

This strikes me a common sense. If this increases the cost of the new home so be it, that is, unless existing homeowners through their taxes want to subsidize developers.

Mike Kalmanson

Bozeman

