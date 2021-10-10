Letter to the editor: Pass costs of fire station to developers of new growth Mike Kalmanson Oct 10, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A recent front page of Chronicle included an article on a $6.7 million bond to relocate a fire station off South 19th Street to a new facility. Fair enough, police, fire and schools need money to grow. My question is since this new facility is needed because of growth in housing and business, why isn’t the cost being passed on to the developers of the new growth? They’re making millions while the service infrastructure is being passed to all taxpayers.In other high growth states the cost of new services are meted out as a special assessment district where the new homes and business are being built. Land that’s not built on but will be in the future will reimburse the city as they are developed. This strikes me a common sense. If this increases the cost of the new home so be it, that is, unless existing homeowners through their taxes want to subsidize developers. Mike KalmansonBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cost Front Page Economics Commerce Police School Fire Station Developer Money Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Knievel-Slaughter, Renee Lynn Posted: 1 a.m. Plueddemann, David William Posted: 1 a.m. People in business for Oct. 10, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Gallatin County is in dire need of a new courts building. Your vote will help. Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Trapping on public lands a public safety hazard Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back