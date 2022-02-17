An excellent editorial regarding Bozeman’s downtown parking problem – but where were you when the city commission began selling Bozeman to the lowest bidder several years ago? Where were you when Black/Olive was approved despite weeks of outrage expressed at commission meetings by Save Bozeman and residents of the south side?
Having succeeded then, Homebase is now, without commission resistance, blithely destroying north side neighborhoods, effacing the city’s physical and human character, and further diminishing the stock of affordable space.
Yes, the parking problem is a symptom — of the misfeasance, or should we believe bottomless naiveté? — of commissioners, who created the parking problem downtown, knew they were creating it, and always intended for us to pay for it.
I personally have attended numerous meetings where both home and business owners have objected to the commission’s approval of residential and commercial buildings with little to no on-site parking. Businesses I used to frequent have moved out of downtown, employees who might consider working downtown are understandably hard to find, and potential patrons decline to attend events at the Ellen, Country Bookshelf, or Rialto because they know that parking will be difficult, if not impossible. And now, if the council has its way, those of us who live close enough to walk downtown will have to pay for the privilege of having guests park near our homes.
I appreciate the Chronicle’s finally noting the destructive forces at work in downtown Bozeman. I wish, though, you had thought to investigate this issue long before now.
