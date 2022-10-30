I was saddened, but not surprised, to read in the Chronicle (Oct 9, “Board Again Deals with ‘Ethics’ in Educator Code”) that members of the Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council (CSPAC), an advisory group to the School Board, believes parents of school-aged children are fixated on the word “equity.” Parents are not fixated on the word itself, but on the ideology represented by the word. They understand equity is at the center of progressive, or “woke,” ideology. They realize Critical Race Theory (CRT) is just one contributor to a much broader attempt to make equity, not equality, the law of the land. They know the progressive concept of equity has taken hold not only in education, but science, medicine, boardrooms, entertainment, nonprofits, and state and federal governments.
It is clear CSPAC has no intention of altering the intent of their original equity-centric recommendation. One council member interviewed for the article stated CSPAC should use language from a previous draft in its recommendation, “which still preserves the intent of educational equity but avoids that politically hot-button word.” Another CSPAC member makes the dubious claim that CSPAC’s definition of “educational equity” has nothing to do with what parents and other citizens are objecting to. This demonstrates a troubling contempt for the intelligence of those parents and citizens who have raised their concerns about injecting the progressive concept of equity into their children’s education.
Mark Lefens
Bozeman
