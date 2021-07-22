Letter to the editor: Pandemic still isn't over, please get the vaccine Stephen Guggenheim, M.D. Jul 22, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As of July 1, according to the Gallatin County COVID-19 Dashboard, the number of reported COVID-19 cases per day in Gallatin County had slowly fallen to 1.4. On July 14 it had risen to 5.3, a rate almost four times as high. This epidemic is not over and I plead with those of you who have not received the vaccine to please do so. The vaccine is proving to be one of the safest and most effective ever produced. Also, continue to use good judgment and use masks and social distancing in those situations where it is appropriate. Please do your part to prevent yourself and others from getting this very dangerous disease. Stephen Guggenheim, M.D.Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vaccine Epidemic Pandemic Medicine Mask Gallatin County Covid-19 Dashboard Editor Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Delta variant on the rise, pandemic far from over Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wolves are a vital part of the Yellowstone ecosystem Posted: July 21, 2021 Letter to the editor: Suffering cognitive dissonance from watching the news Posted: July 21, 2021 Letter to the editor: Follow the example of GOP leaders, get vaccinated Posted: July 20, 2021 Letter to the editor: School board should reconsider optional mask policy Posted: July 20, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back