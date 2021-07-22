Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As of July 1, according to the Gallatin County COVID-19 Dashboard, the number of reported COVID-19 cases per day in Gallatin County had slowly fallen to 1.4. On July 14 it had risen to 5.3, a rate almost four times as high.

This epidemic is not over and I plead with those of you who have not received the vaccine to please do so. The vaccine is proving to be one of the safest and most effective ever produced. Also, continue to use good judgment and use masks and social distancing in those situations where it is appropriate. Please do your part to prevent yourself and others from getting this very dangerous disease.

Stephen Guggenheim, M.D.

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe