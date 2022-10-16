Let the news come to you

I recently participated in a focus group meeting regarding parking “issues” downtown. Even though as far as I could tell, no one in the group supported paid parking downtown, it was clear that there are some city staff and perhaps some elected leaders pushing this ill-conceived idea forward.

Bozeman is a special place to live because of amazing recreational activities, a dynamic university, a respected school district and an exciting downtown business core. Our downtown draws thousands of visitors, MSU students and their families, and yes, local residents.

What differentiates Bozeman from so many other cities around the country is the preservation of a downtown core that people to love to come to for shopping, special events, dining or just gathering with friends over a cup of coffee. Implementing paid parking will put all of this at risk. If residents must pay for parking many will choose to go elsewhere where parking is free, especially for those hurting financially.

