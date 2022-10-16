I recently participated in a focus group meeting regarding parking “issues” downtown. Even though as far as I could tell, no one in the group supported paid parking downtown, it was clear that there are some city staff and perhaps some elected leaders pushing this ill-conceived idea forward.
Bozeman is a special place to live because of amazing recreational activities, a dynamic university, a respected school district and an exciting downtown business core. Our downtown draws thousands of visitors, MSU students and their families, and yes, local residents.
What differentiates Bozeman from so many other cities around the country is the preservation of a downtown core that people to love to come to for shopping, special events, dining or just gathering with friends over a cup of coffee. Implementing paid parking will put all of this at risk. If residents must pay for parking many will choose to go elsewhere where parking is free, especially for those hurting financially.
Businesses are already struggling with shortage of employees, increased rents, and rising prices due to supply issues. Why would anyone in our city government even consider adding another burden to our great downtown businesses?
I do know there are occasions when finding parking requires a little more time than one might desire, but usually there is parking readily available on the streets and certainly in the parking garage. I am downtown every day and I often see open parking spaces, even on Main Street.
Finally, if the city really believes this is a high priority issue. I recommend more enforcement of the 2-hour parking limit and the creation of a shuttle service for downtown workers. These actions make far more sense than putting the economic vitality of downtown Bozeman at risk and further exacerbating the economic divide within our city.
Steven Enoch
Bozeman
