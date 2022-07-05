Celebrate freedom? Having a hard time getting fired up to celebrate freedom and liberty in light of the fact that approximately half the people in our country just lost a major liberty, and just had their freedom severely hampered.
Many say that the Supreme Court decision to tear down Roe vs. Wade is all political, but in reality it is all religious. Many talk about how amazed they are that the three Trump era judges lied about their beliefs that Roe was settled law. In reality what they lied about was their beliefs themselves. As someone who actually listened to much of the confirmation hearings on NPR, what I found the most disingenuous in their testimonies was the idea that when they put on their robes they somehow magically check their religious faith and values at the door of the chamber.
We now see that this is the most damaging lie in their testimony. I have to assume that in all other situations in their lives they use their faith and consult their higher power to aid them in the tough decisions they face. So are we really to believe that they would hamper their decision making process by ignoring their faith and not consulting their lodestar in making decisions for a whole country? Of course not, so here we are with a Supreme Court with a majority of conservative, religious judges making decisions based on their religious beliefs for a country founded on the principle of the separation of church and state.
This should bother all lovers of freedom as these are the folks that will have to “interpret” the constitution as it pertains to a whole lot of social issues that the founders could never have fathomed. Through the lens of their faith.
