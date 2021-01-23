Sure are a lot of people upset at Daines and Rosendale. Interesting.
Remember the 2004 and 2016 elections? Rep. Pelosi on the House floor espoused electoral vote count objections “as democracy at work” and “fundamental to our democracy!” Hillary in an October interview stated her election was not legitimately conducted and Biden should never concede.
Remember the “Resist” movement began before President Trump’s inauguration with coordinated protests in many cities? Riots, burning, injured police and looting in Washington D.C. reached within a couple blocks of the ceremony. Chants of “Resist” attempted to disrupt the proceedings. Liberal groups praised the actions.
Remember just months later a gunman sought the Republican baseball team practice so he could “shoot some Republicans”? Rep. Scalise was critically wounded.
Remember Trump cabinet approvals were the latest in the modern era because liberal senators and representatives proclaimed their resistance?
Remember the riots in Portland defacing of and burning inside Federal buildings?
Remember Rep. Johnson urging her supporters…. “those of you who are soldiers … make them pay” or Rep. Waters bragging she threatens Trump supporters all the time and urges harassment wherever you see them? Really? Congresswomen threatening citizens?
Remember the capitol bombing in 1983 by a left wing group but in 2017 Madonna professes, “I’ve thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”
Should I continue? I don’t recall anyone on these pages or Tester angered at the above?
Attacks on our government institutions, symbols and people by anyone are abhorrent. Violence and threats beget violence and threats. I like to believe my liberal and conservative friends deplore the above actions and those at the capitol in January.
If Mr. Biden wants Unity, people on the left and right must acknowledge, “you know, that wasn’t right….. I want to make it better going forward."
