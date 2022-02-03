At what point does Bozeman admit that we have sold our soul to the out of state developers?
When groups like the Gallatin River Task Force who wrote a recent opinion column have a governing BOD composed of Big Sky Realtors. Talk about the fox guarding the henhouse! When we shrug at the “Industrialized Recreation” that Big Sky has become.
(I am an admitted NIMBY as we were living there before Chet Huntley and his corporate friends bought the clear cuts to build the ski area.)
Do we admit it as we cry as we drive a cantilevered US Highway 191 out over the polluted “Blue Ribbon Trout Stream” Gallatin River because of the 13,000+ vehicles a day? (Yes the plans are drawn in the MDOT offices) Or when the green algae from nitrates stretches from Big Sky to Gallatin Gateway? And the elk herds can no longer migrate to the Gallatin River to eat and drink because unplanned worker housing is in the middle. And catering to the wealthy means that we have no rental housing ($4,000/ month means sharing with at least 10 people) or sustainable housing for our essential workers who keep Bozeman functioning. Have we sold our soul when we can no longer see the Bridger Range through four story buildings? And all the new buildings look like “little boxes all the same” not mirroring our history and community fabric. The new out of state developers certainly in my opinion have no sense of place.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.