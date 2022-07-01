For over a decade, I’ve enjoyed hunting and fishing in our great state and further afield. In recent years, however, I’ve noticed declines in wildlife. Our state and our nation are facing a wildlife crisis, primarily because of lost and degraded wildlife habitat. The National Wildlife Federation recently released a report showing that game species lost 6.5 million acres of vital habitat over the last two decades, which is having a negative impact on many mule deer, pronghorn, and bighorn sheep populations.
On June 14, 2022, the House of Representatives passed Recovering America’s Wildlife Act with bipartisan support. RAWA would invest $27 million in shovel-ready projects here in Montana to restore our grasslands, forests, and riparian areas so that our wildlife can survive and thrive. It would not only benefit wildlife, but would expand opportunities for hunting and fishing and, in the process, help boost our economy.
Hunting and fishing in Montana is responsible for $1.3 billion in consumer spending every year and supports tens of thousands of jobs and small businesses. Saving our wildlife heritage means safeguarding our sporting traditions and fueling our outdoor economy. It’s a win-win for everyone.
Now the Senate must hold a vote on this landmark legislation before it can be passed into law. Please join me in urging Sen. Daines to join Senator Tester supporting this common-sense legislation that will allow future generations to enjoy the abundant hunting, fishing and wildlife-watching activities that so many of us have been able to enjoy.
