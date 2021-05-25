Support Local Journalism


This letter references the recent guest articles about the politicization of Bozeman school boards. The politicization of Bozeman public schools, and public schools in general, isn’t new. It began in the 1970s with the infusion of progressive ideology by teachers and administrators. During COVID-19, parents of students learning remotely got a birds-eye view of this and it has been a wake-up call to those who don’t share progressive ideology. That’s why school board elections here and elsewhere are becoming more contentious.

Many parents and other taxpayers didn’t fully realize what kind of education they are paying for and many are now upset. They want students to become proficient in basic skills like math, a discipline where, until recently, there was no doubt that 2 plus 2 equals 4.

Since COVID-19, people are now seeing that the unions representing teachers do not put students first, as they have long claimed. This has caused a plunge in credibility for teachers, and especially for their unions. Average folks now see the direction things have been going here in Bozeman, as most recently exemplified by the work of the Bozeman public schools Equity Taskforce, and they are beginning to act to reclaim our schools for their intended purpose.

Mark Lefens 

Bozeman

