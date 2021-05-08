Are you better off today than you were four years ago? The Trump revolution of renewed optimism was just getting started. America was becoming great again. President Trump’s policies benefited everyone. Even honest Democrats had to admit it. But the disingenuous, those whose hatred for Trump blinded them from seeing anything good, refused.
Just 100 days into the Biden administration’s madness, America is coming apart at the seams. No one is benefiting. Even honest Democrats have to admit it. But the disingenuous, those whose hatred for Trump remains, refuse to open their eyes to the grave dangers Democratic leaders have brought upon our country. The border, China, election fraud, etc. Only Democratic leaders are benefiting. Their un-American scheme for one-party rule and dictatorial power is upon us. It’s already happened in California and New York. It will happen in Montana if we likewise succumb to their Marxist/socialist agenda.
Bozeman is flush with out of state cash. New construction, especially home building, is booming. However, our seeming prosperity is fleeting. Bozeman’s Democrat-controlled city commission priorities are the same as those of other failing Democrat-controlled cities nationwide. It’s only a matter of time before the well runs dry. They can’t get a handle on affordable housing. They continue to raise taxes and fees, which costs are passed on to lower-income renters. Meanwhile, home ownership is a near impossibility for the young. Lacking management skills, fiscal responsibility, and common sense, our problems will not go away under our present leftist Democratic leadership.
Our younger generations see the handwriting on the wall. In Bozeman, Montana, and throughout the country. Will they enjoy opportunity and prosperity at least as their parents have? Probably not. With their futures on the line, the pursuits of the “woke” Democratic Party do not coincide with their dreams.