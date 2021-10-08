Letter to the editor: Our only hope is restoring a healthy two-party system Carl Esbjornson Oct 8, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Socialism” has become the right wing go-to scare word when opposing any progressive legislation, whether health care reform, student loan forgiveness, social safety nets, or even moderate Democratic legislation. We are lectured, repeatedly, that if we provide, for example, universal health care, we will be on the slippery slope to “socialism” and will become like Venezuela. Who in America would want to become like Venezuela, a failed nation governed by corrupt, incompetent leaders that has been classified as an “Authoritarian Regime” by the Democracy Index?Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, whose forms of government are social democratic constitutional monarchies, and Canada, a parliamentarian social democracy, are politically stable, healthy democracies with thriving free market economies that provide universal health care, tuition-free public university education, and strong social welfare systems. Perhaps America should follow their example. The people of these nations are freer, healthier, happier, more prosperous, better educated, and live longer than most Americans, with lower rates of suicide, depression, anxiety, many fewer gun deaths, and much less government corruption than we experience in the U.S. Our dysfunctional government is trapped in partisan gridlock resulting in ever more extreme polarization, and is out of step and out of touch with our nation’s greatest needs: mitigating climate change, addressing the environmental crisis, rebuilding our badly neglected infrastructure, and stopping a raging pandemic.If anything, America is threatened by the hijacking of the Republican Party by right-wing extremists and their passage of voter suppression laws. Our most urgent responsibility as concerned Americans is to work diligently to counter a highly effective right-wing propaganda machine that spreads falsehoods. The only hope for our failing democracy is restoring a truly healthy two-party system, reasoned political debate and compromise, effective governance, and sound policies promoting the general welfare of all Americans. Carl EsbjornsonBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags America Venezuela Socialism Politics Social Democracy Norway Hope Canada Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Urge delegation to pass Blackfoot-Clearwater bill Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Planning for an affordable clean energy future Posted: 12 a.m. Political newcomer vying for Bozeman mayoral seat Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic deserves to remain on the city commission Posted: Oct. 7, 2021 Letter to the editor: New courts building a necessity, vote yes on bond Posted: Oct. 7, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the relocation of Bozeman's Fire Station No. 2? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back