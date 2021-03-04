Our country is forcing high school seniors to choose between unbearable university or technical college debt, or not attending any college. This is a lose/lose decision for these people and for our country.
Both the Federal government and state governments have continued to withdraw funding support for colleges, and even public land grant universities have become dependent on private donations and tuition hikes for survival. The result is a staggering $1.57- $1.71 trillion in student debt, which is an enormous financial drag on college graduates, and thus a huge drag on our country’s economic growth.
In the Feb. 13 Chronicle, Dane Gamble wrote a thoughtful letter discussing Biden’s proposal for college debt forgiveness. He discussed the substantial financial benefits of college for both male and female graduates, but expressed his concern for how the program would be fairly administered.
It’s likely not possible to make any college loan forgiveness program completely fair. But we must look to addressing the student debt load drag on our economy and ensuring that college is more affordable for future students. Our country needs an educated citizenship and workforce without a debt load that hurts our economy.
Funding college is a political choice. Why can we afford the $1.9 trillion 2017 Trump tax cuts benefiting only corporations and the wealthy, but not invest the same amount in education? The government's return on investment for affordable college helps far more people.
Please elect congresspersons who will make college affordable. Our nation needs it. Our children need it. Only the voters can make it happen.
