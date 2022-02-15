The military is requiring all its members to be vaccinated against COVID-19. I strongly support service members that choose not to receive the vaccine. When I served, we were required to get vaccines. Anthrax (5 shots); Plage (2 shots); Flu (every year) and many others. If service members refused, they would be "threatened" with removal. I knew of several service members that were "threatened" to be tossed out, but that was as far as it went. I can't remember anyone that was ever thrown out for not taking a vaccine (many were just made "non-deployable" or told they could not re-enlist).
In my day, religious exemptions and many other exemptions were routine. The strength of the military was always paramount. What leadership is doing today is dictatorial, stupid and in my opinion, based on politics not science. It is destroying the military, taking many of the best warriors and tossing them out.
The vaccines are not totally effective against new COVID variants, I had my three shots and had "breakthrough" infection. Natural immunity is not recognized by the government/military, and this is strategically crippling and tactically stupid. Inept military leadership is removing warriors it can't replace.
If I were president, I would tell my Secretary of Defense that the new retirement age for generals and admirals is 55. I would clear all these woke vermin out. I would reduce the flag officer (Generals and Admirals) numbers by 1/2 (maybe 3/4). I would take the young, tactically proficient warrior Colonels/Captains and promote them into leadership positions. Our military is too top heavy, too political and too woke.
