Letter to the editor: Our local election officials are trustworthy, honest

Sherilyn Renner
Oct 17, 2021

Last year I had the privilege of working in the Gallatin County Election. I called wanting to volunteer, and they called asking me to help at the fairgrounds. What a wonderful experience!They would not allow me to volunteer, but everyone working was paid. I was thoroughly trained before the election, and my fellow workers were all trained as well. Several times we were all cautioned to not discuss politics, but to simply do the tasks we were assigned. There were individuals walking the lines to make sure people were socially distancing and everyone was compliant and respectful. What a thrill to have several young people share it was the first time they had voted, and they were so excited. I was so impressed by the election officials, their nonstop work and professionalism, and their total commitment to a fair, transparent election. They had worked tirelessly to set everything up for a successful election, and it was obvious. Residents of Gallatin County, we can confidently cast our votes knowing our local officials are trustworthy, honest and committed to honoring the public. I'm so thankful for them.

Sherilyn Renner
Bozeman