It is pretty well accepted that greenhouse gas emissions are linked to global warming. China is the number 1 producer of greenhouse gas emissions (9,877 million Metric tons in 2021). The US is second with 4,745 million metric tons, as much as India, Russia and Japan combined.
The Held v. Montana court case was initiated by 16 youthful plaintiffs against the state of Montana. The plaintiffs claimed the state government violated Montanans’ constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment by failing to consider greenhouse gas emissions. The court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs. We owe a debt of gratitude to the plaintiffs for not only knowing what was in the Montana Constitution but that they were willing to fight to preserve it! Kudos to the kids.
Where do our elected officials stand regarding our constitutional rights to a clean environment? In 2023 the legislature gutted the state authority to consider greenhouse gas emissions. In the Held v. Montana trial, the state government argued greenhouse gas emissions are global in nature and Montana’s individual laws can’t stop climate changes. The attorney general plans to appeal the court decision. How short sighted can our politicians be? Is money the only thing that matters?
When I think of our super majority currently in power I picture an ostrich with its head buried, not in the sand, but in a pile of money. Of course we can’t stop global warming by ourselves but we can certainly do our part to help. The kids know this, why don’t the adults in power?
Perhaps we should vote the 16 kids into office!
