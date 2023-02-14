Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

I wake up at night, old as I am, wondering if it is the way of elders that desires are replaced with concerns for the future. Water has been haunting me, until the inundation of California focused me on food.

For most of our history Montanas have grown our own food. It was hard work but central to life on the plains. In the past 30 years we’ve “developed” into a human playground, self sufficiency given up to construction: paved over, cut down, dried up.

Humanity’s favored myth is that we are great creators. Truth is, deconstruction underwrites everything we produce since the industrial revolution began: taking the world apart to make things we want but don’t actually need. Like a blaze we set the world on fire, disruption in all we do. A conflagration of endings.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you