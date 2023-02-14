I wake up at night, old as I am, wondering if it is the way of elders that desires are replaced with concerns for the future. Water has been haunting me, until the inundation of California focused me on food.
For most of our history Montanas have grown our own food. It was hard work but central to life on the plains. In the past 30 years we’ve “developed” into a human playground, self sufficiency given up to construction: paved over, cut down, dried up.
Humanity’s favored myth is that we are great creators. Truth is, deconstruction underwrites everything we produce since the industrial revolution began: taking the world apart to make things we want but don’t actually need. Like a blaze we set the world on fire, disruption in all we do. A conflagration of endings.
Montanans are now almost entirely dependent on other states to feed us. Less than 10% of the food we eat is grown here, and it’s expensive. As food production elsewhere is torn up by tornadoes, mudded out by floods, and scorched in fields too big to hold moisture, less and less will be delivered here.
This is simple math my friends. If we don’t start prioritizing home grown food production over development, our state has no future at all. The days of being fed as we enjoy being a playground for visitors has come to its end.
We believe we have no right to limit development. In that belief we deny our reality, refuse our responsibility to a future, and seal our fate. Like all living beings we must each have 5 things: Food. Water. Shelter. Community. Our own skills to share, whatever yours may be. So build local food! There’s our future in it.
Melissa Blessing
Belgrade
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.