Hopefully my thoughts will make a few say, “Oh yeah.” With omicron racing through the nation, Gallatin leading Montana in new cases and few of us continuing to mask, maintain distance, and get vaccinated, it creates a feeling of hopelessness. Why can’t people understand that life won’t return to normal unless we accept that personal freedom is impossible without responsibility for each other? Martin Luther King Jr. said, “The time is always right to do what’s right.” Ronald Reagan said, “With freedom comes great responsibility that can only be met by the individual.”
Around Pearl Harbor Day (Dec. 7) Fred Cornelius wrote an outstanding letter describing Americans coming together and sacrificing to win WWll. He was spot on! I was nine when the Japanese invaded Pearl Harbor. Food and gas were rationed, silk socks went for parachutes, the speed limit was 35 mph, all industry geared up for war equipment, blackouts were routine, men and women joined the services, women went to work in war plants, we kids collected milk weed pods for making life preservers and used our pennies to buy war bonds and all this was done with government mandates and willing cooperation by citizens of all ages.
Today we are a nation of whiners with a Supreme Court and Congress unable to “see the forest for the trees.” By politicizing COVID-19 they have caused a war that may never end. In the past two years twice the number of Americans have died from Covid as from battle in four years of WWll. Our only hope is weapons 100 years old — masks, social distancing and vaccination. George Bernard Shaw wrote, “We are members one of another, so that you cannot injure or help your neighbor without injuring or helping yourself.”
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.