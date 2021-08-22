Letter to the editor: Our children are troubled by our inaction on climate Melissa Blessing Aug 22, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In the news are the efforts of anglers and outfitters to form a task force looking to protect Montana’s fisheries. Our states’ $7 billion dollar outdoor industry is justly alarmed.Gov. Gianforte describes an “unprecedented drought”, which is true and deeply misleading both. Ask farmers, ranchers, anglers, hunters, backyard gardeners, hikers, athletes and school children what they see, and with certainty or discomfort they’ll answer “Climate Change”. One denier called the fisheries crisis a problem of “Loving our fisheries to death.” Was he kidding?Consider a personal take on why engaging the cascading danger of climate disintegration is so hard for our elder Americans to face. With the notable exception of First Americans, descendants of enslaved people, veterans, migrants, and LGBTQ, elders born in the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s in America have unquestionably lived the most prosperous, safe, comfortable and excessively plentiful age in human history. We have skated through life by any comparison. Having lived such richness and ease (yes ease, compared to what’s coming, and what came before it) we are proving to be without the skills to engage with intention, courage, and appropriate gravity. With the long cherished expectation of retirement, and whatever relaxed entertainment that might mean, our pallid efforts are not only ineffective, they are dangerously in the way.Our children are troubled by our inaction. We are not who they thought we were. Ask them if you don’t believe me. Rather than turn fiercely to confront their danger, we can’t even discuss what is right before our eyes.What can we do? Stay home in Montana. Take in the obvious evidence. Get on the phone and off social media. Talk together. Research. Open up to not knowing how. Together we will fail ourselves, or we will reinvent what it is to be human on our shared earth. Melissa BlessingBelgrade Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Angler Gardener Rancher Fishing Meteorology Farmer Gianforte Drought Athlete Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bozeman Health not supporting its local nursing staff Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: The Bozeman Symphony is making some big changes Posted: Aug. 21, 2021 Letter to the editor: Trees a simple, vital resource that Bozeman neglects Posted: Aug. 21, 2021 Letter to the editor: Support Herrington in municipal court judge race Posted: Aug. 21, 2021 Letter to the editor: Eschew extremism, be reasonable, meet in the middle Posted: Aug. 21, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the decision to leave Afghanistan? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back