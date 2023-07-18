Ken Stoeber, TMC Belgrade’s general manager says: “changing the site location is not an option they’re exploring.” Jared Black writes: “it is much greener to haul that aggregate from around Gateway and benefit our area, school, and working folks along with the benefit of a lower carbon footprint and safer than hauling that same aggregate from further away.”
Not looking for a better location is irresponsible! This pit has two parties IN Gallatin County who benefit: TMC and Black A H CO. I can’t fathom how “our area, school and working folks” benefit from this pit. Dozens of Gateway residents will pay the price via lowered property values; smoke, noise, air, water and light pollution as well as significant safety concerns. Madison County is the primary benefactor of the vast majority of the taxes paid by the Yellowstone Club and most other Big Sky entities. Per Montana State Geologic maps the Madison Valley has dozens of sections full of gravel, private and public. Even better, lease 160 acres of State of Montana Trust Land whose job is to generate revenue for Montana schools and other public institutions. $30,000,000 over 20 years would be a bonus for all Montana residents, not just the Black family. Plenty of state trust land in Madison County as well. Plus the trip up Jack Creek Road is safer and possibly shorter.
TMC uses a page out of Trump’s “Art of the Deal”. Ask for everything and settle for less. The permit asks for everything but to have their way with our women folk and host rock concerts: 24/7 operations, huge night lights, no mention of mitigation! In the end they will likely settle for less, but at great expense to Gateway residents. STOP THE PIT.
Larry Wilcox
Bozeman
