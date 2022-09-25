For the past several years the Bozeman City Commission has struggled mightily to solve the housing affordability crisis. Believing the problem is caused by a short supply, the commission’s response to the crisis has been to streamline review processes, reduce regulations, and invite lower quality, higher density housing everywhere. And they do this without imposing any legal requirement that housing created in their new, relaxed regime be priced affordably.
The commission is taking the wrong course. The effect of their actions will be to increase profits for investors while degrading community character.
For it is now a well-established fact that private investors — a motley crew ranging from multiple home-owning individuals, to serial house flippers, to LLCs and private equity firms — have profoundly downward impacts on housing supply and upward impacts on prices in markets across the country.
According to Pew Research, investors last year purchased 25% of all single-family homes sold in the U.S. The National Association of Realtors recently stated that investor purchases substantially "subtract from the available housing for home ownership." Local realtors with long experience in Bozeman’s market estimate that investors are snatching up as much as 50% of homes.
Every home grabbed by an investor for profit is one less home available to shelter a family or individual. If the commission could stop investor purchase, they would double housing supply without lowering standards and compromising the quality of our community.
To further increase housing supply, the city should act now to severely restrict sort-term rentals, returning many hundreds of rental units to the long-term rental market, thereby increasing rental stock and softening price of rental units for regular working people.
These two moves alone will not solve Bozeman’s housing affordability crisis, but they offer a more promising start on the problem than gutting regulations.
Steve Kirchhoff
Bozeman
