Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

For the past several years the Bozeman City Commission has struggled mightily to solve the housing affordability crisis. Believing the problem is caused by a short supply, the commission’s response to the crisis has been to streamline review processes, reduce regulations, and invite lower quality, higher density housing everywhere. And they do this without imposing any legal requirement that housing created in their new, relaxed regime be priced affordably.

The commission is taking the wrong course. The effect of their actions will be to increase profits for investors while degrading community character.

For it is now a well-established fact that private investors — a motley crew ranging from multiple home-owning individuals, to serial house flippers, to LLCs and private equity firms — have profoundly downward impacts on housing supply and upward impacts on prices in markets across the country.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you