Senate Bill 99 would require written authorization from parents before a child could attend any class, assembly or school-sponsored event that includes discussion around human sexuality education, human sexuality issues or has any information regarding any type of sexual act. It would also ban any person affiliated with providing abortions from teaching sexuality education in schools.
Currently decisions around whether to have students “opt-in,” “opt-out,” or not inform parents, is left to local school districts to decide. Having taught sex ed for over five years, I’ve only had one school choose to “opt-in” students. Very few forms came back, even though most parents wanted their children in the class. So the school had us teach at the front of the class and lined students up at the back to call their parents to see if they could stay. One-by-one the students joined the class, mid-lesson. That school has chosen “opt-out” ever since.
Every national and state poll on sex education shows that parents, teens and the public overwhelmingly support comprehensive sex education. Research also shows that well-designed and well-implemented sex education programs can decrease sexual risk behaviors among teens, including delaying sexual intercourse and increasing condom and contraception use.
“Opt-in” creates a barrier to students receiving this needed information, which can lead to an increase in teen pregnancies. As a parent myself, and the child of repeat teen parents (my mom had two kids by 18), I recognize how difficult parenting is at any age and that becoming a parent in your teens means additional obstacles. We see higher drop-out rates, lower college attainment and higher rates of poverty for teen moms and most teen dads do not stay with or marry their child’s mother.
