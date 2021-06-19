Support Local Journalism


The Republican Party is no longer a political party. It is an authoritarian movement fueled by Trumpism that has little interest in democracy other than as the means to obtain absolute governmental power.

That and that alone is the battle in the 2022 election at the local, state and national level.

Now is the time to form the broadest sort of unity opposition. The groups involved will necessarily cross ideological lines. Conservatives making common cause with liberals in the defense of democracy.

Your future. Your children's future. And your grandchildren's futures are hanging in the balance.

This is the battle for democracy as the means of governance for the United States.

Thomas Giebink

Bozeman

