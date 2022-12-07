As a parent of two young children in day care, I am strongly opposed to Gov. Gianforte's proposed changes to our state's child care regulations (MAR Notice No. 37-1020 - https://www.dphhs.mt.gov/assets/rules/37-1020pro-arm.pdf). These proposed regulations not only increase the child-to-staff ratios, but they also broadly allow vaccination exemptions for parents attesting that "vaccination is contrary to their religious belief, observance, or practice." These religious exemptions could apply to any and all of the currently required vaccinations — measles, rubella, mumps, tetanus, etc.
The standard vaccinations have been around for decades and protect our children from life-threatening diseases. According to these proposed regulations, any of your children's classmates could opt out of the required vaccinations based only on the belief of their parents. These policies are opposed by public health advocates and put our children's lives at risk. Clearly, these proposed regulations do not have the health and wellbeing of our children in mind.
Parents depend on child care centers to keep our children safe. I urge you to submit a public comment to DPHHS opposing these proposed regulations.
Stacey Hancock
Bozeman
