According to the governor's task force, Gallatin County is 59% fully vaccinated, 59% is a majority. The governor's task force also shows 51% fully vaccinated across the state and 58% with at least one dose. Of the unvaccinated, 64% are children ages 17 or under.

As of August 2021, 88% of nurses nationwide reported having received at least one dose of vaccine. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, as of Friday, 97% of the active-duty force has received one of the two-dose vaccine, while 87% is fully vaccinated. Also, including the reserve and National Guard, 82% of military personnel are at least partially vaccinated, while 68% are fully vaccinated.

On Nov. 29, 82% of those hospitalized in Montana for COVID-19 were unvaccinated while only 18% were fully vaccinated.

The citizens against masks and vaccines are not in the majority. They do not hold the majorities' opinions or values. Where do they hold a majority? In the hospital, as the most severe of the COVID-19 ill. The minority is keeping shoppers out of local businesses because it is obvious that roughly 49% of our fellow Montanans are out shopping maskless while carrying unknown contagions like the new omicron variant. The minority is being seen & heard while the vulnerable stay home and away from them for fear of life-threatening disease. The minority is affecting the mental health of those who cannot freely roam our public spaces because of the risk involved. The minority has forced businesses with vulnerable staff or owners to rethink hiring anyone because they cannot protect themselves or their staff. Tell the truth, if your health care provider has not received a tuberculosis vaccine would you want them to treat you without a mask? Would you want to work with them?

Michelle Weber

Bozeman

