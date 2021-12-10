Letter to the editor: Opponents of vaccines, masks are in the minority Michelle Weber Dec 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save According to the governor's task force, Gallatin County is 59% fully vaccinated, 59% is a majority. The governor's task force also shows 51% fully vaccinated across the state and 58% with at least one dose. Of the unvaccinated, 64% are children ages 17 or under.As of August 2021, 88% of nurses nationwide reported having received at least one dose of vaccine. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, as of Friday, 97% of the active-duty force has received one of the two-dose vaccine, while 87% is fully vaccinated. Also, including the reserve and National Guard, 82% of military personnel are at least partially vaccinated, while 68% are fully vaccinated. On Nov. 29, 82% of those hospitalized in Montana for COVID-19 were unvaccinated while only 18% were fully vaccinated.The citizens against masks and vaccines are not in the majority. They do not hold the majorities' opinions or values. Where do they hold a majority? In the hospital, as the most severe of the COVID-19 ill. The minority is keeping shoppers out of local businesses because it is obvious that roughly 49% of our fellow Montanans are out shopping maskless while carrying unknown contagions like the new omicron variant. The minority is being seen & heard while the vulnerable stay home and away from them for fear of life-threatening disease. The minority is affecting the mental health of those who cannot freely roam our public spaces because of the risk involved. The minority has forced businesses with vulnerable staff or owners to rethink hiring anyone because they cannot protect themselves or their staff. Tell the truth, if your health care provider has not received a tuberculosis vaccine would you want them to treat you without a mask? Would you want to work with them? Michelle WeberBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vaccine Dose Military Immunology Medicine Hospital Minority Mask Tuberculosis National Guard Staff Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section McDonald, Alma "Jean" Posted: 1 a.m. Barnes, Lance C Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Refugees a burden that Bozeman should decline Posted: 12 a.m. Billings Clinic Bozeman to partner with local anesthesiologists Posted: 5:15 p.m. Some Montana nonprofit hospitals fall short of peers in required charitable giving Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you worried about the rise of the omicron variant? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back