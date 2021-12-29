Support Local Journalism


While reading the article "Sidewalk in the sky," Dec. 16, I was happy to see that the city and 700 donors came together with GVLT (a nonprofit committed to wild open spaces and access to the outdoors) saving the remaining part of Peets Hill. It is truly inspiring to see what we can do to save public parks and trails throughout the valley.

However, one funding source missing for this project was the part of the $10,000,000 Open Space Bond which the taxpayers (including Bozeman residents) have been paying for since 2000. Gallatin County states on their website that the bond is not only for saving agricultural land, but for ”providing parks and recreation areas.”

However, when I pressed the GVLT about using these funds, I learned that for every $2M released from the fund, only $150,000 is released for purchase or leasing of land open to the public, including parks and recreation areas — a drop in the bucket. Only 7.5% of the funds go to properties the public can access. The rest go to landowners for conservation easements that rarely allow public access. And, of the funds spent to date, only around 2% of the acreage bought or in placed in easement is accessible by the public.

While I support conservation easements for families who want to preserve agricultural land, there seems to be far more emphasis on saving farms and ranches in the far reaches of the county such as Dry Creek and Churchill, while a large part of the Gallatin Valley taxpayers (Bozeman residents) are left to arrange a “bake sale” to help GVLT save the remaining section of Peets Hill. The next time the Open Space Bond comes up for a vote, I don’t think I will be supporting it like I had.

Toby Day

Bozeman

