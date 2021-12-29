Letter to the editor: Open space money should go toward parks projects Toby Day Dec 29, 2021 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save While reading the article "Sidewalk in the sky," Dec. 16, I was happy to see that the city and 700 donors came together with GVLT (a nonprofit committed to wild open spaces and access to the outdoors) saving the remaining part of Peets Hill. It is truly inspiring to see what we can do to save public parks and trails throughout the valley.However, one funding source missing for this project was the part of the $10,000,000 Open Space Bond which the taxpayers (including Bozeman residents) have been paying for since 2000. Gallatin County states on their website that the bond is not only for saving agricultural land, but for ”providing parks and recreation areas.” However, when I pressed the GVLT about using these funds, I learned that for every $2M released from the fund, only $150,000 is released for purchase or leasing of land open to the public, including parks and recreation areas — a drop in the bucket. Only 7.5% of the funds go to properties the public can access. The rest go to landowners for conservation easements that rarely allow public access. And, of the funds spent to date, only around 2% of the acreage bought or in placed in easement is accessible by the public.While I support conservation easements for families who want to preserve agricultural land, there seems to be far more emphasis on saving farms and ranches in the far reaches of the county such as Dry Creek and Churchill, while a large part of the Gallatin Valley taxpayers (Bozeman residents) are left to arrange a “bake sale” to help GVLT save the remaining section of Peets Hill. The next time the Open Space Bond comes up for a vote, I don’t think I will be supporting it like I had. Toby DayBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bond Economics Law Agriculture Commerce Easement Recreation Agricultural Land Funds Conservation Gallatin County Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Guest column: A big victory for grizzly bears and free roaming elk Posted: 16 minutes ago. 'This is their collection': Inside Bozeman High's one-of-a-kind art collection Posted: 5 p.m. Miller, Lois June Posted: Dec. 28, 2021 Letter to the editor: Be more courteous of your neighbors, their pets Posted: Dec. 28, 2021 Petition submitted to Madison County Commission requesting old road be kept Posted: Dec. 27, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will 2022 be better than 2021? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back