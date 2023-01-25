Biden administration disdain grows daily among citizens who believe in freedom, liberty, law and order, limited government and our Constitution. Is this administration stupid, evil or both? Churchill’s description of Socialism seems to fit them — “A philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, with an inherent virtue for the equal sharing of misery." They're incapable of touting any accomplishments so use the power of the press to hide their criminality! Let’s look at just one of their glaring failures: Open borders!
Our country has a legal immigration system that opens doors to millions of immigrants who want to reside here. They go through a vetting process so we can ensure that via need, merit, or other special circumstances a path to U.S. citizenship becomes a proud and valuable achievement. Not so for the Biden administration. Our southern border is a raging fire of cartel-driven human tracking and drug smuggling.
They've enabled around five million illegal immigrants (more than the population of 22 states) to bypass our laws and walk right into our country. That figure includes around a half million “got-a-ways.” These are people who we know nothing about. Apprehensions of some have uncovered convicts, rapists, child molesters, drug dealers, gang members, and other undesirables. Welcome to the USA!
Democrats are pushing for free health care, amnesty, and a path to citizenship for everyone of their law-breaking future voters. Anyone can walk right in so why bother with legal immigration?
Over 1,400 immigrants have died while countless others have been raped, abused, or subjected to human trafficking. There’s blood on the hands of this despicable administration that enables criminal Mexican cartels to become filthy rich by running our border. So I ask you, is it stupidity, evil or a whole lot of both?
Dan Klusmann
Bozeman
