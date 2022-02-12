Recent BDC reporting has focused on the monumental problem of sewage disposal from Big Sky — a “problem” that has reared its head for decades, and has never — and likely can’t be — solved.
Longtime residents remember the days — prior to 1972 — when Big Sky didn’t exist; instead it was largely wild, lightly roaded, some of the best wildlife habitat in SW Montana, and an important wildlife migration corridor connecting Yellowstone National Park with the Madison Valley. Now it’s a malignant, growing cancer on the landscape — a playground for second home owners, wreckreationists, and wealthy jet-setters.
Big Sky has long ago reached its limits to growth, and the only solution is to stop. The environment cannot bear any more realtors, construction, deforestation, dewatering, garbage, sewage, and billionaires. This is obvious to most Montanans. Yet “environmental” organizations like the Greater Yellowstone Coalition have endorsed irresponsible sewage spraying on golf courses and ski slopes. The Yellowstone Club’s “environmental manager” proudly stated that the Club has “a strong history with” and has “earned the support of Greater Yellowstone Coalition.” It’s not difficult to read between the lines, and be suspicious as to how this support has been “earned”, and for whom GYC really works.
Why is Greater Yellowstone Coalition siding with the Yellowstone Club, instead of fighting for the health of the Gallatin River and the Last Best Place? This bloated and misguided environmental group also endorses: delisting of grizzly bears, carving away almost 50% of the existing Hyalite Porcupine Buffalo Horn Wilderness Study Area, and delisting wolves (2011) — now being slaughtered. And the Gallatin River Task Force is a scam — likely funded and managed by Big Sky development interests with no position on limiting growth. Support Cottonwood Environmental Law — a hero for suing Big Sky.
