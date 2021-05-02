I do not know who you are in your red Audi sedan, but your disregard for traffic laws is only superseded by your stupidity. When you passed me in a no-passing zone going 40 mph in a 25-mph zone on Thursday before noon, it must have been because you were trying to see how fast you could reach the next roundabout at 11th and Graf. I could barely make out your Gallatin County license plate as you zoomed by with your gray head up your … ego.
If you lived here and had any concern for the children on bikes, senior citizens getting their mail, moms with baby strollers, and pedestrians walking Fido, you might realize that we slow down to make the turns to avoid hitting any of the above-mentioned people.
Once upon a time this was a quiet dead-end street. Now it has become Bozeman’s speedway. I fear the day construction starts on Kagy because that will surely funnel a lot more people through Graf exceeding the speed limit.